Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Dubai's Al Quoz area

A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Al Quoz Industrial Area of Dubai on Sunday morning.

Civil defence teams were on site to fight the fire, and officials said the building was used to store chemicals .

Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room said a report of the fire was received at 11.09am and crews were at the scene within four minutes .

Minutes later , the officer in charge said the fire had spread and more firefighters were needed .

The fire was brought under control at 12.40pm and the site was cooling .

A video from Dubai Civil Defence identified the warehouse as owned by Ramy, a well known car repair and modification business.

No injuries were reported.