Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: Unsettled conditions set to continue after Al Ain weekend deluge

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of the UAE on Saturday, with strong winds causing trees to uproot in some areas .

Downpours fell in Al Ain, with flooding reported in the Al Fou’ah area, causing motorists to pull over as traffic was brought to a standstill.

Abu Dhabi resident Matthew Walker, 46, was at the summit of Jebel Hafeet, one of the UAE’s highest mountains, when the temperature suddenly dropped and the rain and hail started.

We pulled into a hotel at the top of the mountain at about 4.30pm and within minutes the skies turned eerily grey and the light ning and thunder started Matthew Walker, Abu Dhabi resident

“I remember checking the temperature gauge in the car when we were in Al Ain city and it was 47°C. At the summit it dropped to 38°C then down to 16°C when the rain started,” he said.

“We pulled into a hotel at the top of the mountain at about 4.30pm and within minutes the skies turned eerily grey and the light ning and thunder started.

“The rain and hail was torrential, it was battering my car. After about 30 minutes or so we decided to leave and make our way down the mountain.

“There was a deluge of water cascading on to the road and there was a rock fall too. People were pulling over in their cars and taking videos because it was weird to see such a thunderstorm in the middle of June in the UAE.”

At the foot of Jebel Hafeet, Mr Walker, a business development manager, said police were directing traffic around trees that fallen onto the road. Traffic lights in some areas were also down due to the battering wind and rain.

Gardeners on Hudayriat Island work on a hot and highly humid day. Victor Besa / The National A boat dock with a hazy Reem Island in the background on June 15, 2021. Victor Besa / The National. The Louvre museum on Saadiyat Island. Abu Dhabi and Dubai's coasts and islands are often the most humid areas. Victor Besa / The National. Hazy weather along the E12 Highway on Al Jubail island. Victor Besa / The National. Hazy weather along the E12 Highway, central Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Victor Besa / The National. Hazy at Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Victor Besa / The National. Hazy at Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Victor Besa / The National. Hazy weather at Louvre, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Victor Besa / The National. Hazy weather along the E12 Highway, Al Jubail, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Victor Besa / The National.

Videos posted to the National Centre of Meteorology's social media showed rainwater racing down wadi beds and roads.

In some areas, cars were at a standstill as the torrential downpours and hail reduced visibility.

Light ning was also recorded on videos, with crashing thunder heard shortly after each flash.

The storm lasted for about 90 minutes before calm was restored . Mr Walker said at about 6.30pm the temperature gauge in his car climbed back up to the high 30s.

Muggy start to the week

Dr Ahmad Habib, of the NCM, said the rain in Al Ain could continue for a few more days.

“The cloud formation reported in Al Ain on Saturday was caused by an easterly flow coming from the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf,” he said.

“It caused moderate to heavy rain, but this is normal for this time of the year.

“At the start of summer weather like this is associated with an easterly flow and it is an extension of the monsoon-type conditions witnessed in places like India.”

He said humidity levels reached about 95 per cent in Al Ain during the rain , but will slowly drop to about 80 per cent over the next few days.

Residents across the UAE woke to a muggy morning on Sunday, as humidity levels reached 89 per cent in Abu Dhabi in the early hours.

These levels will slowly ease to about 75 to 80 per cent by Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the afternoon on Sunday will be between 40°C to 42°C.

The mercury will slightly climb on Monday and Tuesday, with maximum temperatures reaching between 42°C to 45°C.

Expected forecast for the coming days

Sunday – Humid with a chance of fog or mist forming by the morning over some western areas.

Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. A chance of convective clouds – formed by warm air rising – by afternoon, eastward, with an increase in temperatures to reach the early forties.

Wind will be light to moderate, south-easterly to north-easterly and north-westerly, freshening at times with a speed of about 15 to 25 kilometres an hour reaching 40kmph in some areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Monday – Humidity will continue into Monday morning, especially in coastal areas, where it will likely reach 80 per cent, but will ease by late morning and early afternoon.

It will be fair in general and hazy at times in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A probability of convective clouds formation eastward by the afternoon, especially in internal areas.

Wind will remain light to moderate, south-easterly to north-easterly, freshening at times eastwards.

Tuesday – It will be fair in general and hazy at times during daytime. Visibility on the roads may impaired during the early morning hours due to haze and humidity, which will reach about 70 per cent. There is a possibility of convective clouds forming by late afternoon, eastward, and it may be rainy in the interior .

Wind speeds throughout the day likely to reach between 15kph to 25kph , with a south-easterly to north-easterly breeze causing blowing dust and sand.