Ncema warns UAE residents to avoid flood-prone areas as wet weather continues

As more rain fell on parts of the UAE on Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) warned people to stay away from areas prone to flooding.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Ncema said the heavy rainfall was expected to continue for several hours.

It urged residents in eastern parts of the country to stay away from valleys and dams for their safety.

The National Centre of Meteorology also predicted heavy rainfall for Al Dhafra region that is expected to last into the late hours.

#Warning: Heavy to moderate rainfall in parts of the UAE. Ensure your safety by driving carefully on slippery roads and stay away from valleys and dams.#NCEMA pic.twitter.com/mkwXq2YwC8 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 2, 2022

The weather centre said wet conditions may cause a reduction in horizontal visibility and advised people to stay away from areas that could be hit by flash flooding, including wadis.

On Wednesday, the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of more rain in the east by the afternoon, extending to some central and southern areas.

Light to moderate south-easterly and north-easterly winds averaging 25 kilometres per hour will also be felt.