UAE floods: clean-up operation on Friday after wettest weather in decades

A major clean-up operation will continue on Friday across the Northern Emirates after the heaviest rainfall to hit the country in 30 years.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands more placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah and Fujairah after a summer deluge that led to widespread flooding.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) said on Thursday that 20 hotels in those areas have the capacity to house an additional 1,885 people, if needed.

Weather conditions have eased in Fujairah but large pools of standing water are still a challenge for motorists.

As residents hope for the calm after the storm, efforts will continue to clear flooded roads, repair damaged properties and return people to their homes.

Emergency response teams have been working non-stop to assist people affected by the hazardous weather.

Hundreds were rescued from overflowing wadis in Ras Al Khaimah, while Dubai Police were drafted in to support relief efforts in Fujairah.

Images released by authorities showed rescue teams taking children and pets to safety as homes were overwhelmed by flash floods.

Officials assured the public that emergency and clean-up teams are working around the clock to help those in the most flood-affected areas.

No deaths or casualties were reported.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, instructed the ERC and its centres across the country to provide all forms of logistical and field support to Emirati teams supporting those affected by the rain, in addition to putting the authority’s workers and volunteers on standby.

He also directed the authority’s teams to be placed under the command of the relevant authorities, assess the situation on ground and develop plans for evacuation, shelter and psychological support, as well as provide the humanitarian needs of those affected whenever necessary.

ERC field teams have been present since Wednesday in the affected areas in the Northern Emirates to provide the necessary support and assistance.

More rain but conditions to ease

There is expected to be more rain in the Northern Emirates on Friday, but it is believed the worst of the weather has now passed.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week at least. The NCM has forecast strong winds, dust clouds and a chance of rain until Monday.

“We expect a chance of rain over the next few days, especially in the east, as the low-pressure systems are still active,” an NCM forecaster told The National on Thursday.

“But we don’t anticipate falls of rain like yesterday."