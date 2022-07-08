Unsettled weather continues in the UAE

More unsettled weather is forecast for the Emirates after two days of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The capital woke up to more light rain on Friday morning, which could continue on and off throughout the day.

The mercury is expected to hit a high of 39°C in Dubai, and 37°C in Abu Dhabi. Temperatures in Fujairah will be cooler, reaching 34°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology posted a video online of rain hammering down on the Dubai - Al Ain road on Friday.

Police in Abu Dhabi have called for motorists to take care.

Winds on the coast could reach 35kph, causing low visibility as dust and sand is swept into the air.

There's also a chance of rain on Saturday, especially eastern and southeastern areas, which could extend to the coast.

Winds reaching 40kph could cause blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility.

Sunday will be significantly cooler. There is also a chance of heavier rain as convective clouds form over the east and south, possibly stretching to the coast.

The unsettled weather will continue into the start of next week, with Tuesday evening set to be particularly humid.