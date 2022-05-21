UAE minister says world has 'moral imperative' to protect environment

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, says the global community has a 'moral imperative' to safeguard the environment for future generations.

He said a strong connection exists in the UAE between spiritual values and the way people care for the environment.

Sheikh Nahyan was speaking at an event in Dubai to raise awareness about the importance of soil conservation.

"In the spirit of the love of nature, we must all continue to explore ways to improve how we plan, protect, manage, and use our natural resources,” he said.

“I also believe there is a strong connection between our spiritual values and how we care for the environment.

“Our spiritual values provide the moral imperative to ensure that all people in all countries can enhance their standard of living without acting in ways that will leave their future generations living and working in a barren environment."

The event, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by Jaggi Vasudev, or Sadhguru as he is popularly known, who is on a 100-day journey from Britain to India to ask people to join him in protecting the planet’s soil for future generations.

The gathering was attended by about 10,000 people, state news agency Wam said.

"Knowingly or unknowingly, every one of us has been a part of this destruction,” Sadhguru said.

“The only way forward is for every one of us to become a part of the solution.

Indian spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, or Sadhguru as he popularly known, is on a 100-day journey from Britain to India to champion soil conservation. Wam

“The solution is neither too complex, nor does it need any new technology, nor does it need great financial outlays. The only thing necessary is to face the right direction and a relentless commitment to fulfil that. This is all it takes to regenerate the world’s soils."

The 65-year-old reached the UAE a few days ago. He planted mangroves with Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who also addressed the conference.

Ms Al Mheiri said the UAE has developed several strategies and policies “that aim not only to enhance food security but also to implement sustainable soil management systems”.

“These include the National Food Security Strategy, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification, and the UAE General Environmental Policy," she said.

“We also support the outcomes of Cop26 that consider soil a vital component of sustainable farming systems.

“Let’s all work together to preserve our soil for the next generations, because how we act today will determine what the whole world will eat tomorrow."

The event was organised by the Conscious Planet Movement to Save Soil (Conscious Planet), in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

