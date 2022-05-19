Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru in Dubai for 'save soil' campaign

An Indian yogi on a motorbike rode into the UAE this week with a powerful message to ask people to join him in protecting the planet's soil for future generations.

Jaggi Vasudev or Sadhguru as he popularly known is on a 100-day journey from the UK to India.

He spoke at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday evening.

He will travel across 27 countries meeting world leaders and the public with the aim that governments include soil regeneration in national policies.

The 65-year-old reached the UAE a few days ago and has planted mangroves with Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in Abu Dhabi.

An agreement was signed between the UAE’s International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture and Sadhguru’s Conscious Planet to exchange knowledge to safeguard agricultural soil in the country and raise awareness about conservation.

“The desert accounts for more than 80 percent of our country’s territory, which makes us all the more cautious to preserve our soil and the vital ecosystem services it provides,” Ms Al Mheiri said according to Wam news agency.

“The collaboration with Conscious Planet is a new step in our ongoing efforts to safeguard our precious soil for the next generations.”

Sadhguru said the country could occupy a leadership position by showing how to turn desert lands fertile and this was key with the nation hosting the Cop28 next year.

“The UAE government has been most progressive. While the rest of the world is busy turning fertile land to desert, it’s wonderful to see here how deserts are being converted to fertile land,” he said on Thursday at the Indian consulate, the first of two public meetings in the city.

“In many ways the UAE can take the leadership. It’s a hub of business, airlines, it can be an ecological hub also.”

Indian guru Sadhguru explains why soil regeneration should be on the policy agenda of every government across the world.

People have stood in queues to hear the yoga guru with a flowing white beard speak in countries across Europe and the Middle East as part of his Save Soil campaign.

The motorbike enthusiast has ridden through sandstorms and heavy rain to galvanise people since the start of his mission on March 21 in London.

His movement is a global campaign to save the world’s soil by assisting countries to formulate policy to address soil health.

During his talks, Sadhguru explains how due to industrialised farming and erosion of tree cover, the organic content in soil is not being replenished.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation highlights soil erosion as one of the world’s biggest threats.

It has warned agricultural systems are at breaking point leading to a dangerous slide in food production in the next 30 years.

“If we continue as we are now, 40 per cent less food will be produced 2045,” said Sadhguru warning of famines, food and water shortages.

“This year at least six nations will go into serious famine conditions. Last year the World Food Programme spent $9 billion distributing food, this year it is asking for $15 billion.

“Food has to grow where people are and for this soil has to have some strength.”

His recommendation is for governments to adopt policies that will mandate a minimum of 3 per cent organic content in agricultural soil in their country.

Healthy soil with at least 3 to 6 per cent organic content can provide more nutritious food, ensure water retention and reduce erosion.

Sadhguru’s key message was to enrich soil with leaves, more vegetation and animal waste.

He called for soil regeneration to be on the policy agenda of every government and asked for incentives for farmers who hit a 3 per cent target of organic content.

“Everybody must be part of the solution. People must speak up because then governments will listen,” he said.

“I am beseeching governments to separate soil from other issues. Do not link it to fertiliser usage, pesticides."

Northern Europe has the highest organic soil average of 1.48 per cent with the figures at about 1.25 per cent for the US.

Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation has been working with more than 130,000 farmers in southern India to boost organic content and has seen strong results.

“UN agencies today are using the word soil extinction. If soil becomes extinct, life will become extinct.

“This is not me giving a doomsday message, every responsible scientist is clearly pointing in this direction.

“But if we have the necessary commitment in the next 10 to 15 years we can make a significant turnaround. We have to do this now.”

From Dubai, Sadhguru heads to Muscat and then to Jaipur in India where he travels across the country to end the journey in the south in Mysore on June 20.