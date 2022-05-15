Window to act on Cop26 climate pledges closing fast, says Sharma

Government minister will say that despite global challenges, nations still need to act on the promises made at Cop26

Alok Sharma who is to warn world leaders, that failure to honour promises made at Cop26 would be an "act of monstrous self-harm" six months after the climate conference. Issue date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA
Soraya Ebrahimi
May 15, 2022

It would be an “act of monstrous self-harm” if promises made at Cop26 are not honoured, UK’s Alok Sharma is to warn world leaders six months after the climate conference.

Mr Sharma will encourage countries to accelerate action to tackle dangerous global warming in a speech in Glasgow on Monday.

Even amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy and food security challenges and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the government minister is set to call on governments to demonstrate that “though the world has changed, our resolve has not”.

“The current crises should increase, not diminish, our determination to deliver on what we agreed here at Cop26, and honour the Glasgow Climate Pact," the Cop26 President will say.

“We need every nation to pick up the pace.”

The Met Office has warned the world has a 50-50 chance in the next five years of temporarily exceeding the 1.5C global warming limit which countries pledged to meet in the Paris Agreement in 2015 and confirmed in Glasgow.

Reports from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) science body have warned the window to limit temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the threshold beyond which the worst impacts will be felt, is rapidly closing.

Workers sift through the rubbish from the Sharjah landfill to separate the recyclables. Jeff Topping / The National

Mr Sharma is expected to say this “demonstrates unequivocally that the window of time we have to act is closing fast, that we must urgently adapt and reduce emissions, because current targets are not enough”.

Countries must revisit and strengthen their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) this year under the Glasgow pact, he will remind leaders.

As well as setting out progress since Cop26 in his speech, which will be livestreamed, Mr Sharma will reveal his vision for the second half of the UK’s presidency before this year’s climate talks, Cop27, in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

Last week, Mr Sharma led a climate meeting in Denmark with Egypt’s foreign affairs minister which brought together more than 40 countries to assess action needed to deliver key Cop26 commitments.

Updated: May 15, 2022, 10:42 PM
Cop26UK GovernmentClimate changeEnvironment
