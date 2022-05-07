UAE weather: hot and hazy weekend ahead

Saturday will be hot and hazy, with temperatures reaching as high as 45°C in some areas.

The south will see the highest temperatures, but it will still be hot on the coast, where the mercury will hit 42°C in Abu Dhabi city and 39°C in Dubai.

The coolest temperature recorded over the country today was 22°C in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 5am.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 22 °C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/pGAPohJ6Wy — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) May 7, 2022

Low clouds are expected to form in the east during the course of the morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during the day. Conditions will be calm in the Arabian Sea and slight in the Oman Sea.

The weather on Sunday will be similar, becoming hazy at times, with temperatures of up to 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai. There will be a chance of rain in the east in the afternoon.

Next week will be cooler and dusty, as light to moderate winds freshen at times, kicking up dust clouds.