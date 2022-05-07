UAE weather: hot and hazy weekend ahead

Temperatures will reach 45°C in the south, but it will be slightly cooler on the coast

Hazy morning along the Al Gurm Corniche in the capital, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Gillian Duncan
May 07, 2022

Saturday will be hot and hazy, with temperatures reaching as high as 45°C in some areas.

The south will see the highest temperatures, but it will still be hot on the coast, where the mercury will hit 42°C in Abu Dhabi city and 39°C in Dubai.

The coolest temperature recorded over the country today was 22°C in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 5am.

Low clouds are expected to form in the east during the course of the morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during the day. Conditions will be calm in the Arabian Sea and slight in the Oman Sea.

The weather on Sunday will be similar, becoming hazy at times, with temperatures of up to 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai. There will be a chance of rain in the east in the afternoon.

Next week will be cooler and dusty, as light to moderate winds freshen at times, kicking up dust clouds.

Updated: May 07, 2022, 4:31 AM
