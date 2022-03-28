UAE weather: A dusty day before high temperatures kick in

The UAE is in for a dusty day on Monday, with strong winds and waves of up to 3m in the Arabian Gulf.

Forecasters at The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour will also create wave heights of up to 1.8m in the Oman Sea.

Winds will kick up sand and dust clouds at times over exposed areas.

The mercury will reach 26°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai. But conditions will be hotter on the southern border, with temperatures reaching up to 34°C.

The weather on Tuesday will be similar, and slightly hotter, with highs of 27°C in the cities on the coast. Winds will blow dust and sand at times.

Wednesday will be less dusty and fair in general with another small jump in temperatures to 29°C.

But that could be the last of the more pleasant temperatures for some time.

There will be a more noticeable leap on Thursday, when the mercury will hit 35°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures are look set to remain in the mid to late 30s for the foreseeable future thereafter.