UAE weather: mainly fair with temperatures reaching mid-20s

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The Dubai skyline is shrouded in a light fog in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 5, 2015. (Photos by: Sarah Dea/The National, Story by: Standalone, News) *** Local Caption *** SDEA050115-weather_mist01.JPG
The National
Mar 20, 2022

It will be fair to partly cloudy at times over some areas in the UAE on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures will increase gradually with coastal and island areas getting up to a maximum range of 24-27°C.

A similar range will be experienced by those in internal areas while the mountains will see temperatures range between 10-22°C.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning with fog over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will freshen, at times especially over the sea during daytime. 

The sea will be rough becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

Updated: March 20, 2022, 1:44 AM
Weather
