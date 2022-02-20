UAE weather: temperatures set to top 30°C but rain expected later in week

The UAE is set to enjoy a rise in temperatures on Sunday but there is the prospect of rain later in the week.

The mercury could exceed 30°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai during the course of the day, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The week began with sunshine and clear skies after bouts of foggy weather in recent days.

There could be a return of hazy conditions and a drop in temperatures on Monday, according to the NCM's five-day bulletin.

Higher winds could also prompt scattered dust storm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the weather experts forecast light rain in northern parts of the country along with cloud and another drop in temperatures.

But temperatures are predicted to rise again on both Wednesday and Thursday, with humidity on the increase during the evenings.

