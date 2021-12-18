UAE weather: Best temperatures near 30°C with some cloud

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-20s on Saturday, and even the best temperatures are unlikely to break 30°C.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the forecast is for a 27°C maximum.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 28°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 29°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair to partly cloudy.

There will be low clouds over some Eastern areas and light to moderate winds.

The night-time humid will be felt into Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.