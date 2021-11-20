UAE weather: Peaks around 30°C for much of country

Temperatures across the country will peak in the low-30s on Saturday.

In Abu Dhabi, the forecast is for a 30°C maximum while Dubai will be a touch warmer at 31°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 29°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 23°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 32°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair to partly cloudy with some convective clouds possibly appearing over the sea during daytime.

There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

There will be nightime humidity carrying into Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas.