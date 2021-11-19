UAE weather: Chance of rain forecast

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-30s to start the weekend. In Dubai, the temperature will reach 31°C and for Abu Dhabi, the maximum is forecast to be 30°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 33°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 25°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 34°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

READ MORE University students build homes that plug into desert sunshine

The National Centre of Meteorology said Friday would be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas. There is also a chance of rain.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, but rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

It will be humid at night and into Saturday morning over some internal areas.