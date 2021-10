A minor earthquake measuring magnitude 2.4 was felt on Friday evening in Sharjah.

It was detected by the National Centre of Meteorology, which monitors seismic activity, at 7.44pm.

Minor earthquakes, and tremors of bigger quakes on the Iran fault line, are relatively common in the Emirates.

On October 14, a 1.9 earthquake was detected in Dibba Al Fujairah on the east coast.