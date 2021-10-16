UAE weather: Low 40s and some dust blowing

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-40s on Saturday.

In Dubai the maximum temperature is forecast to reach 35°C while Abu Dhabi is expected to see 37°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 37°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 32°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 42°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

READ MORE Expo 2020 Dubai visitors embrace key message of sustainability

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair and partly cloudy at times.

The winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during daytime to cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

There will be night-time humidity into Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.