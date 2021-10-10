Residents taken to safety after a fire broke out in Dubai building

The fire at an apartment block in Satwa was contained in less than 30 minutes

The National
Oct 10, 2021

A fire broke out at a residential building in Satwa on Sunday morning, Dubai Civil Defence said.

Authorities received a report of the fire at 11.41am and firefighters were immediately rushed to the scene.

The blaze started in a flat on the second floor and was extinguished within 30 minutes, officials said.

People were taken to safety and no injuries were reported.

The cooling operations began shortly after the fire was doused and investigations are under way.

Updated: October 10th 2021, 12:19 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Residents taken to safety as fire breaks out in Dubai building
An image that illustrates this article Black Forest timber frames only pavilion at Expo representing a region
An image that illustrates this article Neglect of nature leaves us 'edging closer to precipice', says Maori
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: fair but clouding over to the east come afternoon