Residents taken to safety after a fire broke out in Dubai building

A fire broke out at a residential building in Satwa on Sunday morning, Dubai Civil Defence said.

Authorities received a report of the fire at 11.41am and firefighters were immediately rushed to the scene.

The blaze started in a flat on the second floor and was extinguished within 30 minutes, officials said.

People were taken to safety and no injuries were reported.

The cooling operations began shortly after the fire was doused and investigations are under way.