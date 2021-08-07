UAE weather: hazy and humid with sporadic cloud

It will be mainly fair in the UAE on Saturday with the occasional spot of cloud cover and haze likely to the east, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Low clouds which do appear over the east coast are forecast to turn convective by afternoon.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are predicted to reach the mid-40s with humidity hovering around the 75 to 80 per cent mark.
This humidity will last into the night and onto Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during Saturday daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
