UAE weather: Temperatures top out near 50°C

Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-40s on Saturday, with the highest temperatures across the country are likely to be a couple of degrees hotter.

In Dubai the forecast is for 42°C high while Abu Dhabi is expected to see a 44°C maximum.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 46°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 37°C with 50 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 49°C with up to 70 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime. Clouds will appear eastward and may be convective over the mountains by afternoon, with a gradual increase in temperatures. There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, to cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.°

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Pope's itinerary Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,100,000 (est) Engine 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch Power 630bhp @ 8,000rpm Torque 600Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 15.7L / 100km (est)

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The Rub of Time: Bellow, Nabokov, Hitchens, Travolta, Trump and Other Pieces 1986-2016

Martin Amis,

Jonathan Cape

