Dubai gives glimpse inside stunning mangrove forest in Jebel Ali

It spans 500,000 square metres, will have one million mangroves and sits in an area with about 600 species of flora and fauna, welcome to Dubai's Mangrove Forest.
New footage of the stunning reserve has been posted to Dubai Media Office.
It shows mangrove saplings growing amid the salt flats and wildlife thriving amid a pristine environment safeguarded for future generations.
#Dubai Mangrove Forest pic.twitter.com/NWBYZepGBL— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 26, 2021
Dubai Mangrove Forest, located in Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, is a project by the Emirates Marine Environmental Group and consumer goods giant Procter and Gamble.
It is not yet open to the public but was launched in April and authorities said they were working on plans to allow people to plant mangroves there.
The area is also a breeding ground for endangered species including hawksbill and green turtles.
Image 1 of 12
na21 mangroves Ali Al Suwaidi, of Emirates Marine Environmental Group; Heba Al Shehi, from Ministry of Climate Change; and Omar Channawi, chief executive of Procter and Gamble in the Middle East, plant saplings at Dubai Mangroves Forest at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary. (Pawan Singh / The National)
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, plans for more than half of the city to be transformed into nature reserves by 2040.
"This is a very unique project and it is amazing because there was nothing at all here before I planted some mangroves about six years ago," Ali Al Suwaidi, president of the environmental group, told The National at the project's launch.
"Because of the tide coming, the plants come up fast. The beach is very important because we have 32 turtles nesting this year. Last year, we had 46 endangered turtles. We care for them and it's amazing that it started with one nest in 2005."
Mangroves are an important part of the country's ecosystem. They protect the coastlines from erosion, provide a habitat for animals and absorb carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
West Asia Premiership: Winners – Bahrain; Runners-up – Dubai Exiles
UAE Premiership: Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons
Dubai Rugby Sevens: Winners – Dubai Hurricanes; Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins
UAE Conference: Winners – Dubai Tigers; Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers
Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers:
2289 - Dh10
2252 - Dh50
6025 - Dh20
6027 - Dh100
6026 - Dh200
Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes.
It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars.
Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases.
Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants
- 4.5 billion years ago: Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon
- 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs.
- 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater
- 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths.
- 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest.
- 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth.
-2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.
Name: Carzaty
Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar
Launched: 2017
Employees: 22
Based: Dubai and Muscat
Sector: Automobile retail
Funding to date: $5.5 million
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
Saturday Bournemouth v Leicester City, Chelsea v Manchester City (8.30pm), Huddersfield v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm), Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Stoke City v Southampton, West Bromwich Albion v Watford, West Ham United v Swansea City
Sunday Arsenal v Brighton (3pm), Everton v Burnley (5.15pm), Newcastle United v Liverpool (6.30pm)
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
