Dubai gives glimpse inside stunning mangrove forest in Jebel Ali

Dubai Mangrove Forest is not yet open to the public. Pawan Singh / The National

It spans 500,000 square metres, will have one million mangroves and sits in an area with about 600 species of flora and fauna, welcome to Dubai's Mangrove Forest.

New footage of the stunning reserve has been posted to Dubai Media Office.

It shows mangrove saplings growing amid the salt flats and wildlife thriving amid a pristine environment safeguarded for future generations.

Dubai Mangrove Forest, located in Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, is a project by the Emirates Marine Environmental Group and consumer goods giant Procter and Gamble.

It is not yet open to the public but was launched in April and authorities said they were working on plans to allow people to plant mangroves there.

The area is also a breeding ground for endangered species including hawksbill and green turtles.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 na21 mangroves Ali Al Suwaidi, of Emirates Marine Environmental Group; Heba Al Shehi, from Ministry of Climate Change; and Omar Channawi, chief executive of Procter and Gamble in the Middle East, plant saplings at Dubai Mangroves Forest at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary. (Pawan Singh / The National)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, plans for more than half of the city to be transformed into nature reserves by 2040.

"This is a very unique project and it is amazing because there was nothing at all here before I planted some mangroves about six years ago," Ali Al Suwaidi, president of the environmental group, told The National at the project's launch.

"Because of the tide coming, the plants come up fast. The beach is very important because we have 32 turtles nesting this year. Last year, we had 46 endangered turtles. We care for them and it's amazing that it started with one nest in 2005."

Dubai to be 60% nature reserves as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils 2040 urban plan

Mangroves are an important part of the country's ecosystem. They protect the coastlines from erosion, provide a habitat for animals and absorb carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

