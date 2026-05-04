Remembering Hany Shaker, the balladeer caught between Egypt’s old songbook and pop’s new reality

Hany Shaker was both a leading figure in Arabic music and a central voice in one of its most divisive modern debates.

The Egyptian singer, who died in Paris on Sunday aged 73, was preparing for a concert at Etihad Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Classics. It was the kind of setting that suited him: a formal stage, full musical backing and an audience drawn to the qualities of classic Egyptian song, from composition and vocal craft to poetic lyrics.

It was also the kind of musical world Shaker wanted Egypt to uphold as a new generation of artists made records in bedrooms, built followings online and performed on ad hoc stages.

Shaker, on the other hand, hoped that tradition would endure. As the then-elected head of the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, the professional body that licenses and regulates performers in Egypt, he had the authority to act on those beliefs, placing him at the centre of a bitter argument over mahraganat, the street-born Egyptian genre that blends folk melodies, vernacular lyricism and zippy electronic production.

Mahraganat was viewed by Shaker and the establishment as an interloper. It bypassed the usual channels of discovery for Egyptian artists, from television and radio to the approval of the established music business. Its singers were selling out shows on the back of YouTube videos and social media posts.

In an Egyptian pop scene where many of the same names, from Amr Diab and Tamer Hosny to Sherine Abdel Wahab, had dominated for decades, mahraganat’s emergence from the working-class districts of Greater Cairo in the late 2000s marked a breakout moment.

It was a fresh sound whose populism gave it more ground than Egypt’s still-developing hip-hop scene. To many young listeners, it sounded like Egypt as they knew it.

For Shaker and the syndicate, it represented a creative limitation rather than an expansion of what the Egyptian song could be. “Because something is popular on YouTube doesn't mean it's a good thing,” he told The National in 2021, when he came to Abu Dhabi with an orchestra and an argument.

Shaker will be remembered first for his voice. Known as the Prince of Arab Song, he belonged to a generation that came after the giants of Egyptian music but still worked under their shadow.

Born in Cairo in December 1952, he studied music formally and came through a world of training, orchestras, composers, unions and artistic patronage. His career was encouraged by towering figures, including Mohamed Abdel Wahab and Abdel Halim Hafez, and his breakthrough came in the 1970s with Helwa Ya Donia, composed by Mohammed El Mougi.

Apart from later instrumentation and recording techniques, Shaker was not a moderniser. His appeal lay in carrying Egypt's musical lineage forward with polish.

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Songs including Keda Bardo Ya Qamar, Ya Retak Maaya and Bahebak Ana helped establish his place in the Arabic romantic repertoire. His voice had clarity without strain, an elegant sweetness without theatrical excess. Like Abdel Wahab and Hafez, Shaker treated the song as something that unfurled gradually, parcelling out its melody through emotive lyrics and a voice that carried feeling with dignity.

The heartbreak that lined many of his songs also came from a deeper place. In 2011, Shaker's daughter, Dina, died from cancer, a grief he spoke of often and one that remained closely associated with his public image.

That is why the tributes following his death reached for words evoking refinement, dignity and respect.

“Today we lost a dear brother and a wonderful friend, the great artist Hany Shaker, a man of great artistic value and high morals,” said veteran Egyptian singer Mohamed Mounir.

Pop star Diab added: “With all feelings of sorrow and grief, we mourn the loss of the gem of Arab art, the great singer and artist Hany Shaker, a voice among the most important voices that shaped the conscience of generations and left an unforgettable artistic legacy.”

The repertoire Shaker built on those values also shaped his approach to mahraganat.

From the artists to the production, it challenged the system that had shaped him. Its singers did not need conservatoire training, grand composers, expensive studios or the approval of the older industry. They could record cheaply, perform directly to their communities and build a devoted audience through YouTube and social media. Their authority came from popularity, not patronage.

Shaker dismissed the idea that he was resistant to change. He saw himself as a custodian of values that transcended any particular style.

“I have nothing, professionally speaking, against the actual music itself,” he told The National. “If you want to hear it all day long, then you go for it. What I object to is some of the lyricism involved. There are phrases and subject matters to these songs that have never been uttered in Egyptian music before. They are so out of bounds and are being heard by the younger generation so there has to be some oversight.”

Shaker attends a voting ceremony to elect members to Egypt's Musicians Syndicate, which he was head of, in July 2019. EPA Info

Under Shaker, the syndicate warned venues, issued fines and, at one point, imposed a blanket ban on mahraganat performances, citing lewd content.

The ban was eased, but the argument had already moved beyond what Shaker had envisioned.

It had become a question of power: who decides what Egyptian music is? The conservatoire, the syndicate and the concert hall? Or the wedding stage, the small independent studio and the phone screen?

Even within Egypt's establishment, Shaker's position drew fire. In 2021, prominent Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris argued against guardianship over public taste, saying the union's role should be to support its members rather than police artistic content.

“I have never seen a singers' guild president who is proud of a decision to ban singing. The audience should be deciding what they want to listen to, not the guild,” Sawiris wrote on social media.

The conflict eventually took a personal toll. In 2022, Shaker resigned as head of the syndicate after a press conference intended to end Hassan Shakosh's suspension collapsed into an argument with Shakosh's supporters.

Shaker's career and catalogue should outlive his years as syndicate chief. But that period revealed the deeper meaning of his artistry and beliefs. To him, if Arabic music were to maintain its influence at home and across the region, it needed to return to the basics: vocal training, learnt composition, live musicianship and lyrics that carry emotional weight.

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Shaker spent his final years working inside that tradition, releasing the album El Youm Gameel in 2024 and planning a return to live performance, including shows already played with Lebanese singer Wael Jassar in the Dubai and Beirut. After being admitted to hospital in Egypt in March, he was taken to France for treatment last month, after what syndicate head Mostafa Kamel described as a respiratory illness.

Shaker leaves behind an Arabic music tradition he feared was slowly eroding in an industry far removed from the one in which he began.

“The songs we grew up with came from a different school. They were built around the feeling of the words, the melody and the voice,” he told The National.

“There is nothing wrong with a beautiful Eastern rhythm that makes people dance. But for us, the starting point was always the emotion in the lyric, the melody and the voice.”