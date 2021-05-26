Dubai allows in-person high school graduation ceremonies this year

The new schools will open as Dubai plans a major population boom in the next 20 years. Pawan Singh / The National

In-person graduation ceremonies for high school pupils in Dubai will be allowed this year, the emirate's private education regulator announced on Wednesday.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said ceremonies should be limited to 90 minutes and must be held under strict guidelines.

Food will not be allowed but pupils can invite two family members to the ceremony.

Graduation ceremonies can be held on school campuses or at external venues have enough capacity for social distancing.

Previously, the KHDA said schools were not permitted to hold in-person ceremonies on campus.

The KHDA, Dubai Tourism, and Dubai Municipality will co-ordinate to ensure rules are followed.

The school will be responsible for following protocols, whether on the school campus or at external venues.

School officials must record the names of people attending.

Graduates, guests, and academic staff will be exempt from taking a PCR test if they have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

But those who have not been fully vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours.

The school must have a plan for crowd management at the ceremony, and overcrowding must be avoided at all entrances and exits.

On the day of the graduation, pupils must wear their gowns and caps before entering the venue.

Graduates will be allowed to sit in their designated chairs and gatherings will not be allowed inside and outside the hall.

Physical contact such as shaking hands, hugging or kissing are not permitted

Guests and parents will not be allowed to enter the area designated for the graduates during the ceremony, the authorities said.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

