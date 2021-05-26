Close to 900 students at Khalifa University graduate in virtual ceremony

The graduation was held virtually with the students appearing on screen.

Khalifa University held a virtual graduation ceremony for 885 students on Wednesday.

Dressed in gowns and caps, students came up on screen with their scrolls in hand to mark the end of their courses.

The ceremony was streamed live on the university's YouTube channel.

During the online event, 666 students were awarded their bachelor’s degrees in applied mathematics and statistics and various other disciplines of engineering.

Another 168 students received their master's degrees in applied chemistry and various branches of engineering.

Another 51 students were awarded PhDs in nuclear and robotic engineering.

“Our virtual graduation ceremony comes at an exceptional time when the entire world today is going through hardships," said Arif Al Hammadi, executive vice president of Khalifa University.

“Our students, graduates and faculty have shown exemplary persistence and determination in these times," he said.

“We are on the threshold of entering the next 50 years of our young nation’s life.

“We are honoured that Khalifa University through its advanced research and innovative solutions is firmly a part of this success story and the distinction the country has achieved in various fields including the science and research sectors.”

Mr Al Hammadi said some graduates were part of the team that worked on the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe.

The university is one of the region's best. This year one of its departments was ranked among the top 25 in the world.

The petroleum engineering department at Khalifa University was rated 21 worldwide, a jump from 28, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

