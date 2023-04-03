Dubai school inspection report reveals 20 rated outstanding

Twenty Dubai schools were rated outstanding in the latest round of school inspections by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The figures, which were released on Monday afternoon by the KHDA, showed 199 schools were inspected.

There were 25 schools that improved their performance from the previous inspection in 2019.

“Private schools in Dubai are known for their commitment to quality and continuous improvement,” said Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general of the KHDA.

“This year’s results show that thousands more students have access to better quality teaching and learning, a sign of the dedication and expertise of teachers and school leaders.

“We are grateful to the whole education community for supporting our schools to be among the best in the world.”

The report also showed that more than three quarters (77 per cent) of pupils in Dubai attend private schools rated good or better, compared to 70 per cent during the last full inspection cycle in the 2018/19 academic year.

“We’re pleased to see that schools in Dubai have continued their improvement journey,” said Fatma Belrehif, chief executive of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

"We will continue working with the school community and parents to ensure that all students benefit from the high standard of education offered by Dubai’s private schools.”

The inspection report also revealed Emirati pupils had benefited from the improvement in school ratings.

It showed 76 per cent (22,876) now attend a private school rated good or better, compared to 70 per cent in the previous report.