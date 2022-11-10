UAE schools urged to enter $250,000 World’s Best School Prizes 2023

Schools in the UAE have been encouraged to enter the $250,000 World’s Best School Prizes 2023.

UAE businessman and social entrepreneur Badr Jafar, who is on the panel of judges for the prizes, called on schools in the Emirates and across the globe to enter the competition founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture and American Express.

A school in Uganda that started in two rooms after a civil war and a public school in Chile which teaches underprivileged children were among the five World’s Best School Prizes winners announced in October.

The $250,000 prize was shared equally among the five schools, with each receiving $50,000.

Schools are awarded across five different categories, including environmental action, innovation, community collaboration, supporting pupils' health and overcoming adversity.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: “We founded the World’s Best School Prizes to create the conversations that lead to lasting change.

"Conversations between educators learning from one another’s vital solutions, and conversations in the halls and corridors of power where leaders must sit up and listen to those on the front lines.”

The awards aim to share the best practices of schools that are transforming the lives of pupils.

Two UAE schools were shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prizes earlier this year.

Gems Legacy School in Dubai was named in the top 10 shortlist for environmental action, while Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi was named in the top 10 shortlist for innovation.

A top 10 shortlist for each prize will be announced in June 2023, followed by the top three finalists for each prize in September.

The winner of each prize will be chosen based on rigorous criteria by a panel of judges. Winners will be announced in October next year.

“Our schools' teachers are uniquely placed to create the learning experiences that will empower future generations to thrive and ultimately create the world we want to live in," said Badr Jafar, chief of Crescent Enterprises and competition judge.

“The World’s Best School Prizes provides a powerful platform to showcase schools that continue to strive to bridge the gap between today’s curricula and the future needs of humanity and our habitat."

The prizes are open to all schools who teach pupils in compulsory schooling and are registered with their respective ministries of education or government regulatory authority, including early childhood centres, kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, and online schools.

Schools can apply online at worldsbestschool.org. Applications close on March 15.