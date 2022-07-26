Abu Dhabi approves Dh6.6bn plan to boost pensions of Emirati public school workers

President Sheikh Mohamed has set out a multi-billion dirham plan to raise the pensions of thousands of Emirati public school staff in Abu Dhabi to 80 per cent of their total salary.

The decision, which has been approved by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, aims to boost living standards and provide greater financial security for families.

The move is in line with efforts to encourage Emiratis to work in the capital's government-run schools.

It will benefit more than 7,600 UAE citizens working at public schools.

The Abu Dhabi government will spend more than Dh6.6 billion to implement the new pension rate, paying the difference between the current monthly deductions and the higher 80 per cent rate for the entire service period of eligible employees.

The decision ensures Emirati public school employees receive the same benefit as all government employees.

It will not affect current salaries. However, eligible employees will receive a higher retirement pension compared to the previous pension.

The directive aims to open up more job opportunities in the education sector for young Emiratis by making retirement packages more attractive for existing employees.