Sharjah private school pupils to have four-day school week

Dec 12, 2021

Private school pupils in Sharjah will attend school from Monday to Thursday, Sharjah Private Education Authority has said.

The change will come into effect at the start of 2022.

A memo was sent to residents confirming that the working day at private schools had been modified, adding that more details would be announced later.

“Based on the directions of the Executive Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, Sharjah Private Education Authority announces that the working days in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah have been modified to become four working days from Monday to Thursday, while the weekend will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, effective on 1st of January 2022. Details will be announced later,” said the memo.

Leaders in the emirate said on Thursday that its public sector would switch to a four-day working week – the first in the Middle East – with a Friday to Sunday weekend.

Updated: December 12th 2021, 12:18 PM
