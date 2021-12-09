Sharjah to adopt three-day weekend

Sharjah's public sector will adopt a four day working week and a three day weekend.

Sharjah's Executive Council set out the decision on Thursday. It will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

Employees will work 7.30am to 3.30pm, which is about 90 minutes longer than currently.

The decision follows the federal government's landmark shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend, with a half day of work on Friday. The UAE's labour minister has said the private sector will receive no official instruction to make the change, and can do so at their own discretion.

It makes Sharjah's government sector the first in the Gulf and Middle East to fully adopt a four-day working week.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, announced the move following instructions from the Ruler of Sharjah.

Nationwide, schools are already braced for the new Monday to Friday working week, with schools set to open with a new timetable on Monday, January 3.

'More quality family time'

Sheikha Tariq, an Emirati public sector employee, told The National she and her colleagues were elated by the news.

She said it was clear that more work will have to be got through during the working week in return for the extra time off.

“This will not only give us more time to spend with our families in a way that will boost the emirate’s efforts of preserving the family unit, but will also encourage employees to perform better at work,” she said.

“It's a great decision in terms of more family bonding, religious commitment and increased productivity.

"Employees would want to show how much they appreciate what the government has done for them by doing a better job.”

