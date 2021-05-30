Sharjah ruler pays Dh51.9 million to help resolve debt cases

The Ruler of Sharjah has paid off the debts of 99 Emiratis, it was announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi donated more than Dh51.9 million ($14.1m) to settle the debt cases "in various categories", Wam official news agency said.

Rashid Bin Al Sheikh, head of the Ruler's court, said the initiative comes as part of "the Ruler's keenness on providing a stable and decent life for nationals who have been struggling with paying off their debts".

The financial cases against the individuals can now be resolved.

This is the 20th occasion Sheikh Dr Sultan has helped local debtors.

In total, this has paid off debts of more than Dh786.8 million for 1,576 people.

Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah Twenty20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Scoreline: Barcelona 2 Suarez 85', Messi 86' Atletico Madrid 0 Red card: Diego Costa 28' (Atletico)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

