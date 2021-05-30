Sharjah ruler pays Dh51.9 million to help resolve debt cases

99 Emiratis had their debts paid off in the charitable move

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. WAM / Hatem Mohamed

Haneen Dajani
May 30, 2021

The Ruler of Sharjah has paid off the debts of 99 Emiratis, it was announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi donated more than Dh51.9 million ($14.1m) to settle the debt cases "in various categories", Wam official news agency said.

Rashid Bin Al Sheikh, head of the Ruler's court, said the initiative comes as part of "the Ruler's keenness on providing a stable and decent life for nationals who have been struggling with paying off their debts".

Sharjah charity The Big Heart Foundation donates $1 million to support Palestinian children

The financial cases against the individuals can now be resolved.

This is the 20th occasion Sheikh Dr Sultan has helped local debtors.

In total, this has paid off debts of more than Dh786.8 million for 1,576 people.

Updated: May 30th 2021, 2:53 PM
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Scoreline:

Barcelona 2

Suarez 85', Messi 86'

Atletico Madrid 0

Red card: Diego Costa 28' (Atletico)

MATCH INFO

Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)
Kings XI Punjab 143/7 (20 ovs)

Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs

