Salesman in Dubai jailed for causing almost Dh1 million of damage to shop in arson attack

A disgruntled worker who set fire to his employer's shop because he had not been paid was jailed for two years.

A disgruntled worker who set fire to his employer's shop because he had not been paid was jailed for two years.

The salesman, 27, from Afghanistan, was convicted at Dubai Criminal Court of arson and causing damage worth Dh984,000 ($267,000).

He broke into the textile shop at about 1.20am on December 27 with the intention of stealing cash.

But when he found nothing worth stealing, he used a lighter he found at the shop to set some of the fabric alight, the court heard.

Police and civil defence were alerted and the man was arrested.

During questioning, he said he was upset because his wages had not been paid for a year.

“I identified him when I saw CCTV footage from a neighbouring shop,” said the Pakistani owner, 40.

“He no longer works for me. He absconded and his residency was cancelled.”

The man did not attend the court hearings to plead his case.

He was fined Dh984,000 and will be deported after serving his sentence.

The worker has the right to appeal against the verdict within two weeks.

