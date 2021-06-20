Man posed as undercover female police officer to rob driver in Dubai

A man impersonating a female police officer robbed a Dubai driver, Dubai Criminal Court has heard.

He was wearing make-up, a wig and women’s clothes when he accosted his victim in Al Rigga.

The judge heard that the defendant, a man aged 30 from Comoros, jumped into the passenger seat of the victim’s car in the early hours of April 24.

“I stepped out of the car at around 1am for a few minutes, before I turned around and saw a woman inside my car,” the Pakistani victim said in court.

“I asked her who she was and what were she doing in my car, but a man’s voice answered me.”

The defendant flashed something that looked like a card with the Dubai police logo on it before he ordered his victim to get back into the car.

“I thought he was a CID officer working undercover,” she said.

The victim was then instructed to drive towards a quiet road.

“He asked for my wallet and when I took it out, he punched me and stole the cash.”

The driver rushed to the nearest police station and reported the incident.

Police arrested the defendant two weeks later.

“He was posing as a woman when he was arrested,” an Emirati policeman said.

“He was carrying a purse, wearing a bra and a wig and in full make-up.”

The accused admitted that by posing as a woman it was easier for him to stop people in the area and rob them.

A power bank used for recharging devices was found inside the purse the defendant was carrying at the time of arrest. On it was the Dubai Police logo.

“He has a criminal record of similar robberies,” the policeman said.

In court, the defendant was charged with theft, posing as a police officer and committing an indecent act, to which he confessed.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 4.