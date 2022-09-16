Dubai attorney general to push for Sanjay Shah's extradition to Denmark

Dubai's attorney general will push for the extradition of a British national accused of a $1.7 billion fraud in Denmark, after a local court rejected a Danish request this week.

Essam Issa Al Humaidan has appealed the ruling by Dubai Court of Appeal judges which allowed Sanjay Shah to remain in the emirate.

A fresh hearing will be heard before the Court of Cassation, the highest court in a three tier system.

Shah, a hedge fund manager who lived in a mansion on Palm Jumeirah, ran businesses and sponsored a concert arena, remains in detention, his lawyer told The National this week.

"In accordance with the authority vested in him under the Law of International Judicial Cooperation, the Attorney General of Dubai has appealed the ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing the extradition request," a statement from Dubai Government Media Office said.

Shah is wanted by Danish authorities for alleged tax fraud.

The alleged fraud of $1.7 billion from the Danish state involved a complex cum-ex trading scheme, Danish authorities say.

Dubai Police arrested Shah in June following a request by Denmark.

On Monday, judges said UAE prosecutors acting on behalf of the Danish government had not properly submitted court documents that met the threshold for extradition, though they did not release full details.

Following that decision, Shah's lawyers began pushing for his release.

Then, in an unexpected turn of events on Thursday, judges in Dubai presiding over a civil lawsuit filed by the Danish government ruled that Shah must repay $1.25bn to the Danish state.

Dubai's extradition of criminal suspects