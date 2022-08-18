Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest hit-and-run driver after fatal accident

Ras Al Khaimah Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old driver after an accident in which a cyclist was killed.

The force said the motorist involved in the accident had fled the scene.

Capt Abdulrahman Al Shehhi, from the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said a team was formed from the Investigations and Tracking Branch to gather information and carry out an investigation.

Street surveillance cameras were used to review the incident and analyse footage to help identify the vehicle involved.

After an extensive probe, the team was able to find the vehicle and arrest its driver.

After initial interrogation, the driver admitted that he had hit the cyclist, who was from Asia, and fled the scene of the accident.

He was referred to the relevant authorities.