Ras Al Khaimah Police issue appeal to help find missing Emirati man

The man is in his 50s and suffers from mental health issues

Ras Al Khaimah Police released this picture of a missing Emirati man. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Police
The National
Aug 15, 2022
Police in Ras Al Khaimah have launched an appeal for information to help find a man who went missing from his family home in the emirate.

Police called on the help of the public after the Emirati man, who is in his 50s and suffers from mental health issues, failed to return home.

The force did not reveal his name or when he was last seen, but did post a picture of him on its social media channels.

“The man left his home and has a mental disorder. He was wearing a white dish dash [a traditional Emirati dress],” police said in a tweet.

Police urged those who have any information of his whereabouts to contact them on 999 or 072053474.

Updated: August 15, 2022, 11:47 AM
