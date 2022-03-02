Dubai Police handled 545 financial crimes in 2021 totalling Dh2.2 billion

Dubai Police dealt with 545 financial crimes in 2021 valued at Dh2.2 billion.

Of these, 238 cases were handled by the commercial fraud and piracy combating department of the police while 267 were tackled by the fraud crimes section and another 40 by counterfeit investigators.

The announcement comes after UAE authorities and anti-crime agencies and Interpol stepped up efforts to combat financial crimes and money laundering operations, which also led to the arrest of more than 145 international fugitives in 2021, a police statement said.

“The department is making every effort possible to combat these crimes and will continue to do so to reduce, combat and prevent economic crimes,” said Brig Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation.

“But members of the public also have a responsibility to report suspected financial crimes, especially in light of the continuous awareness campaigns carried out by the police.”

Regular meetings and training courses are held for officers to help them identify counterfeit goods.

“We have also conducted several campaigns to raise public awareness and educate them about the risks of dealing with suspicious people who might be involved in fraud, forgery, counterfeiting, or doubling-money crimes, among other criminal activities,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

He urged the public to report suspicious activities via the force’s smart app or by calling 901.

Last month, the Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Finance said that UAE prosecutors were pursuing hundreds of financial cases.

One case involved fraudsters using AI to replicate the voice of a company director in the UAE to authorise a $35 million transfer from a bank in Hong Kong.

The office said it will step up its fight against economic crimes this year by teaming up with the Executive Office of the Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control.

