Social media users 'risking jail' with comments mocking UAE Covid-19 rules

Prosecutors say some users derided the Al Hosn testing and quarantine system

The Al Hosn tracing app is used to record vaccine and testing status in Abu Dhabi in particular.
The National
Jan 10, 2022

Federal prosecutors have warned they will penalise people who ridicule efforts to tackle the pandemic, with jail and hefty fines among the punishments.

Officials said photos and videos were recently circulated that encouraged people to flout rules relating to quarantine.

Among them were people who had tested positive for Covid-19 who mocked the Al Hosn testing system, the Federal Emergency Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said.

“In light of the recent circulation of photos and videos on social media spreading information from some Covid-19 patients on the Al Hosn application, accompanied by comments and songs mocking the precautionary measures and calling on others to flout them, threatening the national efforts to address the pandemic, we, therefore, call upon members of the community to refrain from this behaviour, which is punishable by the law,” a statement read.

Such actions are punishable with administrative sanctions or the penal sanction stated in Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes.

A person can be sentenced to detention and/or be forced to pay a fine ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh500,000.

The country has strict rules on the breaching of coronavirus measures.

Punishments include a Dh3,000 fine for failing to wear a mask in public, both indoors and outdoors, unless exercising, and a Dh10,000 fine for leaving a place of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Spreading rumours and falsehoods relating to the pandemic, including about vaccinations, can lead to a fine of Dh100,000 or more.

Updated: January 10th 2022, 12:37 PM
