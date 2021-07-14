Eid Al Adha: Ruler of Dubai orders release of 520 inmates

Two inmates play table tennis at Dubai Central Prison in Al Awir. More than 500 will be released on the occasion of Eid Al Adha

More than 500 prisoners in Dubai will be released from prison, as part of a series of pardons coinciding with Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said 520 inmates of a variety of nationalities would go free.

In a statement on his official website, he said the move will give an "opportunity to people who made a mistake" to move on with their lives.

The Rulers of the Emirates free prisoners on religious occasions, of which Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant in Islam.

Inmates are released for a range of reasons. They typically include many who have committed minor offences and financial crimes, or have shown good behaviour throughout their sentence.

On Tuesday, the President Sheikh Khalifa pardoned 855 prisoners ahead of the Eid holidays.

Eid Al Adha starts in the UAE next week and is among the most important festivals in Islam.

Employees will enjoy a long weekend with fireworks, parades and other events to mark the festivities.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Richard Jewell Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley Two-and-a-half out of five stars

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

