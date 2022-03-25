There is nothing like a home cooked meal

We all know that there are many benefits of having home cooked food regularly instead of dining out or ordering from a restaurant. Preparing home cooked meals saves money, helps control portions, is a way to eat healthier and potentially reduce the risk of having allergic reactions. It is also a great way to bring the family together for meal preparation and to dine with that wholesome family time feeling.

However, if you are busy with work, other household responsibilities or taking care of kids, cooking can become a burden instead of an enjoyable feat. That’s where we (the e-grocery, FreshToHome) come in. We pride ourselves in bringing high-quality ingredients, fresh produce, and tasty ready-to-cook meals to your doorstep.

Here’s how we are making cooking and eating at home much easier and more convenient for you, while ensuring that your meals are made with high-quality ingredients and are never bland or boring.

We also believe in our service so much that we are one of the rare e-commerce brands to offer a money-back guarantee on freshness, product quality and taste.

FreshToHome is also a healthier choice for shoppers as all our products receive numerous certifications from leading labs in the UAE such as Halal, FSSAI, TUV and HACCP. For example, there is no ammonia or formalin in our seafood, our poultry, etc., no antibiotics and hormones in poultry and meat, and no preservatives in ready-to-cook, bakery, and pantry items. All items are also 100% clean label, which means they are made with a few, clean ingredients that consumers are aware of. All products are vacuum packed and delivered in temperature-controlled vehicles within 90 minutes via express delivery or the next day.

Eating with FreshToHome is not only convenient but also budget friendly as we get our fresh food directly from farmers and fishermen, eliminating the time and costs associated with sourcing from middlemen. Moreover, we regularly offer special discounts and deals enabling our 100,000+ customers to get more value for money, especially with our VIP program.

To get a flavour of all that we offer, have a look at our website or download our app. You’ll have full access to our easy home cooking range which includes the following delicious selections:

Pre-cut Veggies – To help cut down on cooking time, increase your veggie intake and ensure your meals look perfect, FreshToHome offers packs of finely chopped veggies, such as carrots, cabbage, capsicum, etc. for making stir fry, coleslaw and soups.

– To help cut down on cooking time, increase your veggie intake and ensure your meals look perfect, FreshToHome offers packs of finely chopped veggies, such as carrots, cabbage, capsicum, etc. for making stir fry, coleslaw and soups. Ready-to-Cook Range – FreshToHome has a very wide range of ready-to-cook items, based on chef-inspired recipes with global tastes, which can be prepared in less than 15-20 minutes for lunch, dinner, or snacks.

For starters and light bites, there are more than 150 items, including all-time favourites such as peri peri chicken wings, fatayer and sambousek or oriental offerings such as dumplings and steamed buns.

Our easy home cooking range which includes delicious selections like our lamb chops.

We also have for a great selection for the grill or barbecue such as pre-marinated cuts like tender lamb chops, chicken drumsticks in smoky chipotle sauce, marinated fish cuts, Turkish biftek kebab or hot habanero thighs or the classic seekh kebabs (lamb or mutton).

You can also opt for other main dishes such as spicy prawn curry, coconut chicken curry, gambas, chicken cafreal, etc.

If you prefer a plant-friendly diet, FreshToHome also offers many vegan products, such as Future Burger, Future Mince and Future Sausages.