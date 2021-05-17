Abu Dhabi Police arrest 179 beggars during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi police arrested 179 beggars over the course of Ramadan, the force said on Monday.

Officers said the offenders tried to win sympathy by making up stories.

The force also warned of ongoing operations to clamp down on the illegal practice.

Authorities urged people to donate to charity through the official channels to ensure the funds reach those most in need.

Members of the public can report beggars by calling 800 2626, by text at 282 or through email at aman@adpolice.gov.ae.

Dubai Police arrested hundreds of people in an anti-begging campaign during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

A senior officer said the practice was a threat to public safety.

Offenders face fines of up to Dh5,000 ($1,361) and three months in jail.

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

