A Closer Look: Is climate change affecting turbulence over the North Atlantic?

Air travel is in full swing again, with airlines recording booming profits after Covid-19 pandemic restrictions became a thing of the past.

Nervous flyers, however, are being reacquainted with one of their least favourite aspects of journeys: turbulence.

Typically, most passengers don't experience anything worse than mild turbulence. But as climate change continues to affect the environment, studies have shown a change in the amount of severe turbulence reported by flight crews.

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to The National's travel reporter Katy Gillet about the issue.

