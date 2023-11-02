A Closer Look: A visit to an Emirati job fair

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

As the UAE pushes on with its goal of getting more Emiratis into employment in the private sector, job fairs are packed with hopeful individuals.

Jobseekers attend fairs being held around the country not only to make contact with private companies in their sector, but some with the hope they could be interviewed on the spot.

Companies hosting stalls at these fairs say they have hundreds of real vacancies that they are trying to fill, meaning a trip to visit them could be the difference between the start of a career and another day searching for employment.

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to The National's reporter Ali Al Shouk, who has been to several of these job fairs and experienced the buzz first hand.

