UAE Foreign Minister urges nations to unite against climate change

The UAE's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, has urged all nations to make tackling climate change a priority, as world leaders meet for the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Without doubt, addressing the repercussions of climate change has become an urgent priority for the entire world," Sheikh Abdullah said in a video message.

"And this year my country looks forward to hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Cop28."

How to control planet-warming emissions will be a major focus as leaders meet this week.

A summer of wildfires, extreme storms, floods and other disasters that scientists believe are more frequent because of human action has put the issue into sharp focus.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke with optimism about the world's nations finding solutions together.

🇦🇪🇺🇳

عبدالله بن زايد: نتطلع لنقاشات مثمرة في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في مساعينا لخير وتقدم البشرية وندعم ونساند الجهود الدولية لبناء مجتمعات مستقرة ومزدهرة. #UNGA78 #UAExUNGA78 pic.twitter.com/nWcbwW8vhB — OFM (@OFMUAE) September 17, 2023

"And we have the confidence and the will to achieve measurable progress on global climate action, with the co-operation and solidarity of the international community," he said.

"My sincere wishes for productive discussions, as well as success, to all member states in their pursuit of progress for the benefit of humanity."

This will be the last high level week at the UN General Assembly when the UAE is an elected member of the UN Security Council.

Climate action has been stated as a top priority by UAE diplomats this week, in addition to furthering peace and security in the region and supporting international trade as a key driver of development.