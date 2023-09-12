UAE search-and-rescue team arrives in Libya after deadly Storm Daniel flooding

A UAE search-and-rescue team has arrived in Libya to help survivors of the flooding caused by Storm Daniel.

The plane carrying 34 team members equipped with vehicles, jet skis and search-and-rescue equipment landed at Benghazi Airport on Tuesday evening, state news agency Wam reported.

The flight comes after President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday ordered urgent aid as well as search-and-rescue teams to Libya after floods that have killed more than 2,000.

At least 10,000 people are thought to be missing.

Storm Daniel has caused havoc and flash floods in many towns in eastern Libya, with the worst damage in the city of Derna, where dams were destroyed and floodwaters washed away entire neighbourhoods, authorities said.

A relief plane has already left the UAE, carrying a large amount of shelter, food supplies and other necessities, according to Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

An ERC delegation is escorting the shipment to help distribute the aid and lead relief operations on the field.

The Libyan Red Crescent on Tuesday said its teams have counted more than 300 dead in Derna, a city which authorities have declared a disaster zone.

The storm intensified overnight after making landfall on the Libyan coast at the weekend, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction, as Egypt now braces for it to hit western parts of the country.

"At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by Storm Daniel in Derna, the Jabal Al Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al Marj," Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Libyan government, told AFP.

