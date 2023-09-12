Hatta hydroelectric power plant almost three quarters complete

Hatta hydroelectric power plant power plant is nearly three quarters completed, authorities said on Tuesday.

The station will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts, a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

It was due to be completed in late 2024 but will now be ready to use around the start of 2025.

Said to be the first of its kind in the GCC, the facility was built with an investment of Dh1.42 billion ($387 million).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, toured the plant to review progress and hear a briefing about how the work was progressing.

“The Hatta pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant supports the comprehensive plan to develop Hatta and meet its social, economic, developmental, and environmental needs, in addition to providing job opportunities for Emirati citizens in Hatta,” Dubai Media Office reported Mr Al Tayer as saying.

“The project is part of Dewa’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

The visit included an inspection of the installation, as well as an examination of the upper dam – where the 72m main wall of the upper dam structure and bridge have been completed.

Preliminary measures to fill the dam will take place by the end of the year, said officials.

Mr Al Tayer also inspected how the 1.2km water tunnel was progressing, which is being linked to the power generators.

Energy will be stored in an upper dam, about 150m from Hatta's main dam, and will be 100 per cent renewable.

The stored energy will then be sent to help power the Dewa grid.