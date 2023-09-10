Second pilot confirmed dead after helicopter crash in Dubai

The second pilot involved in a helicopter crash in Dubai on Thursday has been confirmed dead.

The crash involved an AeroGulf Bell 212 medium helicopter which took off from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai for a night-training exercise with two pilots – an Egyptian and a South African.

Authorities on Friday said one pilot had been found dead. Their nationality was not shared at the time.

A search and rescue operation had been under way since to find the second pilot. However, a statement on the AeroGulf website on Sunday afternoon confirmed they had also died.

“AeroGulf Services regret to inform that one of our Bell 212 helicopters crashed into the sea off the coast of the UAE at 20.07 on September 7, 2023,” the company said.

“The helicopter was conducting routine training operations between Al Maktoum International Airport and an offshore rig.

“The helicopter was carrying two crew members and no passengers on-board. Sadly, we can confirm that both crew members have perished.”

The Air Accident Investigation Sector of the General Civil Aviation Authority was alerted about the crash at 8.30pm on Thursday.

AeroGulf is based at Al Maktoum International Airport.

“We are working with the aviation authorities and doing all we can to gather information as quickly as possible,” the helicopter operator said.

“At this moment our thoughts and prayers are with our crew and their families who were on board the helicopter. We will do everything we can to help those who have been affected by this accident.

“Our emergency response has been activated and again we are working closely with all the authorities involved. We will share as much information as possible just as soon as we can. Further statements will be issued once more details become available,” AeroGulf said.