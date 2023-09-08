AeroGulf helicopter crashes into sea with two pilots onboard

A search is under way for the two pilots of an AeroGulf helicopter that crashed into the sea on Thursday evening, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday.

The Bell 212 medium helicopter took off from Al Maktoum International Airport for a night training exercise with two pilots on board, an Egyptian and a South African, reported Wam news agency.

The Air Accident Investigation Sector of the General Civil Aviation Authority received a report of the crash at 8.30pm on Thursday.

“The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is still under way for the plane's crew, and the air accident investigation team has moved to the site,” the authority said.

Commercial helicopter operator AeroGulf is based at Al Maktoum International Airport.