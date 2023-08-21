Dubai police on horseback carried out almost 800 patrols during the first half of 2023

Mounted police carried out almost 800 patrols on horseback in Dubai during the first six months of the year.

Their efforts resulted in the seizure of more than 570 cars that were involved in criminal activity or were sought for recovery due to traffic violations.

There were six arrests in the operations as well as more than 460 traffic violation notices handed out.

Maj Gen Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Director of Dubai Mounted Police said this level of engagement reflects a robust security strategy in Dubai, combining traditional and modern policing techniques.

"Dubai Police has a rich heritage of incorporating horses into their operations, a tradition dating back to the 1970s,” he said.

"In addition to these patrols that allow Mounted Police officers to reach places that conventional vehicles cannot access, they are also involved in inspecting suspects, examining suspicious and abandoned vehicles and safeguarding sports facilities.

“The centre's horse-mounted officers ensured the security of 16 sporting matches, and relayed a total of 71 pieces of security information to the general directorate of criminal investigation.”

The department has earned international recognition from the British Horses Organisation for utilising cutting-edge methods in training not only the trainers at the centre but also the horses themselves.

The centre also conducts specialised training that targets both experienced and new riders and offers therapeutic training programmes specifically designed for disabled people.

“The therapeutic training division trained 79 people of determination and rehabilitated five horses,” said Maj Gen Mohammed.

The centre’s horses, numbering 100 and maintained by professional veterinarians, are trained at the highest level to perform various tasks.

Members of the local community also have opportunities to volunteer with the Mounted Police team, contributing to a sense of shared responsibility for public safety.

“Volunteers joined forces with mounted police teams, actively participating in 92 patrols,” said Maj Gen Mohammed.