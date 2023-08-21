Dubai police on horseback carried out almost 800 patrols during the first half of 2023

More than 570 cars were seized in operations carried by Dubai Police on horseback

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 16 APRIL 2020. Dubai Mounted Police officers, in Al Aweer, patrol residential and commercial areas to insure residents are staying safe indoors during COVID-19 lockdown. They patrol the streets from 6PM to 6AM. The officers of the Dubai Mounted Police unit have been playing a multifaceted role in the emirate for over four decades. The department was established in 1976 with seven horses, five riders and four horse groomers. Today it has more than 130 Arabian and Anglo-Arabian horses, 75 riders and 45 groomers. All of the horses are former racehorses who went through a rigorous three-month-training programme before joining the police force. Currently, the department has two stables – one in Al Aweer, that houses at least 100 horses, and the other in Al Qusais, that houses 30 horses. (Photo: Reem Mohammed/The National) Reporter: Section:
Salam Al Amir author image
Salam Al Amir
Aug 21, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Mounted police carried out almost 800 patrols on horseback in Dubai during the first six months of the year.

Their efforts resulted in the seizure of more than 570 cars that were involved in criminal activity or were sought for recovery due to traffic violations.

There were six arrests in the operations as well as more than 460 traffic violation notices handed out.

Maj Gen Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Director of Dubai Mounted Police said this level of engagement reflects a robust security strategy in Dubai, combining traditional and modern policing techniques.

"Dubai Police has a rich heritage of incorporating horses into their operations, a tradition dating back to the 1970s,” he said.

"In addition to these patrols that allow Mounted Police officers to reach places that conventional vehicles cannot access, they are also involved in inspecting suspects, examining suspicious and abandoned vehicles and safeguarding sports facilities.

“The centre's horse-mounted officers ensured the security of 16 sporting matches, and relayed a total of 71 pieces of security information to the general directorate of criminal investigation.”

The department has earned international recognition from the British Horses Organisation for utilising cutting-edge methods in training not only the trainers at the centre but also the horses themselves.

The centre also conducts specialised training that targets both experienced and new riders and offers therapeutic training programmes specifically designed for disabled people.

“The therapeutic training division trained 79 people of determination and rehabilitated five horses,” said Maj Gen Mohammed.

The centre’s horses, numbering 100 and maintained by professional veterinarians, are trained at the highest level to perform various tasks.

Members of the local community also have opportunities to volunteer with the Mounted Police team, contributing to a sense of shared responsibility for public safety.

“Volunteers joined forces with mounted police teams, actively participating in 92 patrols,” said Maj Gen Mohammed.

Read More
Dubai Police officers on horseback chase trio suspected of burglary
Updated: August 21, 2023, 3:00 AM
DubaiSecurityCourts

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

The UAE Today

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national