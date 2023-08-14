Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day in the UAE

Pakistani patriotism was on display on Monday, as celebrations were held across the Emirates to mark the country's 76th Independence Day.

Pakistan's consulate in Dubai and its embassy in Abu Dhabi turned green and white, as diplomats and families came together to honour their homeland.

A flag hoisting ceremony, cake-cutting and renditions of the national anthem were among festivities held in the UAE.

About 1.6 million Pakistanis call the UAE their home from home, but also keep their country’s traditions alive in their daily lives and on special occasions – such as August 14.

The party had started early, as the Pakistani Association in Dubai welcomed hundreds for a weekend event honouring Pakistani culture, with fun activities for children and a focus on tackling climate change.

Organisers spoke about their tree planting initiative, in which they plan to plant 1,000 trees in the UAE in partnership with non-governmental working group the Emirates Environmental Group, and another 100,000 in Pakistan.

Pakistani ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi held a reception at the embassy to celebrate Independence Day.

“He prayed for Pakistan's peace and prosperity and urged the community members to play their constructive role in the progress and development of Pakistan,” said the embassy.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said he appreciated 'the UAE leadership‘s special affiliation towards Pakistan', in a speech at the embassy in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

“Referring to the role of Pakistani community in UAE, the ambassador appreciated their contribution in the development of UAE and the role they are playing in supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

“He particularly appreciated the UAE leadership‘s special affiliation towards Pakistan.”

Independence Day marked 76 years since Pakistan became a sovereign state following the end of British rule in 1947.

“I encourage you all to participate in this important initiative and make a pledge to build a sustainable planet for our future generations,” Dr Faisel Ikram, president of the association, said.

Over the weekend, Ayesha Sohail, founder of the UAE Fusion Socialites Global Facebook group, which has nearly 27,000 members, held a ceremony to celebrate both Pakistan and India's Independence Day, which is on August 15.

Guests cut cakes that had both countries' flag on them, sang their national anthems and held performances.

The Pakistani consulate in Dubai said that the Burj Khalifa is expected to light up with the national flag at 7.30pm on Monday.