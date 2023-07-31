Lawyer faked court case to boost social media following, Abu Dhabi prosecutors say

Abu Dhabi prosecutors have launched an investigation into claims a lawyer fabricated a court case in an effort to boost her social media following.

The woman is accused of posting a video on social media in which she said a ruling had been made in a UAE court in a case of a son taking legal action against his father for insulting him.

Abu Dhabi's Judicial Department said on Monday that the lawyer had admitted the case was "fictional".

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons a lawyer for investigation for fabrication of a fake case and attributing to a judicial institution to increase her followers on social media pic.twitter.com/maqTOrrPNp — دائرة القضاء-أبوظبي (@ADJD_Official) July 31, 2023

“She admitted during investigation that the case is fictional and fabricated,” the Judicial Department reported on social media.

“She fabricated the case to increase her followers on social media.”

Legal action will be taken against the lawyer, who is accused of spreading rumors and false information online, the authority said.